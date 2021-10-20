John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $206.74 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 6.96%.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.10. The company had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,818. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.04 and its 200-day moving average is $88.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $953.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.14. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $94.97.

In other news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $150,529.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at $883,538.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

