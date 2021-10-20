Northern Trust Corp Purchases 57,821 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,497,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,821 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $194,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

NYSE:SJM opened at $120.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

