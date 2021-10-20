Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $556,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Allstate by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Allstate by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

ALL stock opened at $126.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.45. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.