Northern Trust Corp Acquires 247,034 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,116,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 247,034 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.98% of Ingersoll Rand worth $200,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 31.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 34.9% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at $1,061,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,187,000 after buying an additional 106,524 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $55.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

