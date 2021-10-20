SmartCash Price Up 0.5% This Week (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. During the last week, SmartCash has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. SmartCash has a total market cap of $8.12 million and $347,767.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,964.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.22 or 0.06079370 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.56 or 0.00299494 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.62 or 0.00960551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00082361 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.72 or 0.00398277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.24 or 0.00262620 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.26 or 0.00252038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004569 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

