Raze Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $394,823.00 (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $7.17 million and $394,823.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00064541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00069221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.00101366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,859.13 or 0.99840518 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,977.28 or 0.06029436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,864,521 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

