Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE LAD opened at $338.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $335.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.04. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $225.00 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.00.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.