FCA Corp TX Acquires 1,526 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.29. The stock had a trading volume of 102,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,427,047. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $127.91 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.49 and its 200 day moving average is $133.45.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

