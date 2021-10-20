Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Purchased by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of FCA Corp TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. FCA Corp TX owned 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 346.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCO stock remained flat at $$21.99 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,161. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $22.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.