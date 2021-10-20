Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Lessened by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,517,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,042,256 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for about 3.6% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 0.08% of Capital One Financial worth $5,494,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

COF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,919. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.10.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

