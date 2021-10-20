FCA Corp TX Cuts Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

FCA Corp TX trimmed its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries comprises 1.6% of FCA Corp TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 246.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMI traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.55. 88 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,040. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.43 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

VMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.33.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

