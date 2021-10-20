FCA Corp TX Has $1.30 Million Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

FCA Corp TX trimmed its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX owned about 0.13% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYI. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 101.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.48. 88,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,863. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

