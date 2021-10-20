FCA Corp TX Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FCA Corp TX boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,047.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $226.78. 305,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,068,225. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $151.39 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

