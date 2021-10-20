Force Hill Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Force Hill Capital Management LP reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,900 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 3.4% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $16,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 360,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after buying an additional 183,516 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in AT&T by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 51,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 62,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Shares of T traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.79. 649,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,076,398. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $184.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.