Force Hill Capital Management LP Buys 61,429 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Force Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 156.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,429 shares during the period. Teradyne comprises 2.7% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $13,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1,108.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,086,000 after buying an additional 2,639,056 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after buying an additional 1,790,832 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,706,000 after buying an additional 828,666 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after buying an additional 681,938 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 961.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,323,000 after buying an additional 556,669 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TER traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.30. 2,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,285. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TER shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.25.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

