Force Hill Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Force Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,000. National Instruments makes up approximately 1.6% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Force Hill Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of National Instruments as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 10.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,081,000 after acquiring an additional 41,130 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 31,194.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,246,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,688,000 after buying an additional 1,242,171 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 26.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter worth about $1,831,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NATI stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.16. 1,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,332. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.85. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.00%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

