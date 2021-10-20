Brokerages Anticipate Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS.

BIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Big Lots by 232.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

BIG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.28. 233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average of $59.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

