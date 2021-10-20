Fortress Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,557,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,026,000 after purchasing an additional 497,399 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,443,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.24.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.57. The stock had a trading volume of 308,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,528,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $46.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average of $40.96. The company has a market cap of $391.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

