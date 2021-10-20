Fortress Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Comcast by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.24.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.46. 150,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,734,816. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.97. The company has a market cap of $249.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

