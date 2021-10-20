$1.04 EPS Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.11. Silgan also reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLGN. Truist Securities began coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

SLGN traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $40.34. 54 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,107. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.42. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Silgan by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,812,000 after buying an additional 1,518,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Silgan by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,574,000 after buying an additional 554,605 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Silgan by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,735,000 after buying an additional 364,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Silgan by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,425,000 after buying an additional 221,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 27.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,595,000 after purchasing an additional 198,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

