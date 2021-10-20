Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,759 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 5.2% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.23. 163,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,124,705. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

