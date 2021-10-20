Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,339 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up approximately 0.7% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $333.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.29, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.68.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

