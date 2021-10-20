Financial Advisors Network Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,106 shares during the period. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $125,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,261. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $55.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.69.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

