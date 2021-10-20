Force Hill Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 347,000 Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Force Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 347,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIAV. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 111,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $40,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 12,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $201,571.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,274 shares of company stock valued at $483,437. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,975. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 80.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.38 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

