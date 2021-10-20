Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.25% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,829,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,689,000 after purchasing an additional 420,200 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 180,993 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,419,000 after purchasing an additional 451,108 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,645,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 742,711 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,070,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after purchasing an additional 161,100 shares during the period. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.69 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 113.73%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $29,922,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

