Northern Trust Corp Has $221.62 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,380 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $221,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 14.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $138.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stephens upped their target price on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

