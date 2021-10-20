Northern Trust Corp Sells 902,904 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,997,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902,904 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $207,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 210.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $113.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.71. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $119.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CZR. KeyCorp increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

