UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.700-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.92 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion.
UNF stock traded down $14.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,922. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $160.70 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.05.
In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli purchased 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
UniFirst Company Profile
UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.
