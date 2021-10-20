$30.15 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will report $30.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.22 million. Cedar Realty Trust reported sales of $31.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year sales of $126.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.30 million to $126.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $123.25 million, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $124.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE CDR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.71. 70,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,445. The firm has a market cap of $297.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.61. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

