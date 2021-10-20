DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.18.

DTE opened at $114.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

