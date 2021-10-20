Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 27,000 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.07% of International Game Technology worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,595,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,197 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,561,000 after purchasing an additional 959,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $15,248,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

IGT opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $30.30. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.85 and a beta of 2.21.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.