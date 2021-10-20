Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 76.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,827 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 193.7% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 164.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 8.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $179.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.50. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $131.36 and a 12 month high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.46.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.