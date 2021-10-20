Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 2,952 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.35. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,277. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

