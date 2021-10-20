Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.