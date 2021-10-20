Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Albany International worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Albany International by 340.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 628,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,476,000 after purchasing an additional 485,934 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,582,000 after purchasing an additional 231,744 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Albany International by 29.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 741,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,144,000 after purchasing an additional 167,178 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Albany International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,761,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,994,000 after acquiring an additional 143,648 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,818,000 after purchasing an additional 41,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist decreased their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $93.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.64.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.80 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.