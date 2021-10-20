Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 900 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of KSU opened at $297.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $281.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.38.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.