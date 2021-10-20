Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abiomed by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Abiomed by 5.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 20.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $349.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.73 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.11.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.60.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

