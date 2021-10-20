Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWM. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HWM opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HWM. UBS Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

