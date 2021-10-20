Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Option Care Health by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $28.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 88.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPCH. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

