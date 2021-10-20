Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 6,700 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

