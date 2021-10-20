Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Up 24.0% in September

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,600 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

ETY traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.55. 210,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,608. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $14.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.