Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $750.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $15.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $623.09. The stock had a trading volume of 150,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,390. Netflix has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $646.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.35. The company has a market cap of $275.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 316.7% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 281.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $147,191,000 after acquiring an additional 42,659 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,027.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 37,569 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

