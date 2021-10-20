The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,830,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 27,510,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.19.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $54.56. The stock had a trading volume of 43,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,666,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.99. The company has a market cap of $235.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,277 shares of company stock worth $2,739,136 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

