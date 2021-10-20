BP (NYSE:BP) PT Raised to $33.00 at Raymond James

BP (NYSE:BP) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.48.

Get BP alerts:

NYSE:BP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.93. 120,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,653,263. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. BP has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. BP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BP will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter worth about $99,689,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 430.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,142,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,557 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 99.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,561,000 after acquiring an additional 823,441 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BP by 179.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after buying an additional 416,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter worth about $5,316,000. 8.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.