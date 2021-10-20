United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 22.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $98.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.66. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $66.72 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

