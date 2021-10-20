Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Position Lifted by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 829.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after purchasing an additional 552,491 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,146 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 850,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,576,000 after acquiring an additional 27,881 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,062,000 after acquiring an additional 60,398 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,658,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $506.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 136.04 and a beta of 0.59. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.80 and a 52 week high of $509.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.46.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,734,497.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total value of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.