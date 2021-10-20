Linde’s (LIN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s FY2022 earnings at $11.42 EPS.

LIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $337.20.

Linde stock opened at $310.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.07. The company has a market cap of $160.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Linde will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 39.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Linde by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Linde by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Linde by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

