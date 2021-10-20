United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Snowflake by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after buying an additional 46,015 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after buying an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in Snowflake by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after buying an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake stock opened at $339.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion and a PE ratio of -111.39. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.60.

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total value of $6,829,666.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,936,329.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 36,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $10,070,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,036,717 shares of company stock valued at $313,022,408 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

