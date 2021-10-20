United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 2,520 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $84.57 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.68.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

