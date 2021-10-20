United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 2,704 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,040,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $354.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.29. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $261.41 and a 1-year high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.